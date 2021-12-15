Tycoon (TYC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $223,041.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00205208 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

