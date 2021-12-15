U.S. Gold (USAU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU):
- 12/10/2021 – U.S. Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “
- 12/8/2021 – U.S. Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “
- 12/3/2021 – U.S. Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.50.
- 12/2/2021 – U.S. Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – U.S. Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “
NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 70,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,606. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
