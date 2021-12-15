U.S. Gold (USAU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU):

12/10/2021 – U.S. Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

12/8/2021 – U.S. Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

12/3/2021 – U.S. Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.50.

12/2/2021 – U.S. Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – U.S. Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 70,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,606. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

