Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,521 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,326,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 237,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,189,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.