UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of UGI worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

