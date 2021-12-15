ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.56

Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.56 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 72.55 ($0.96). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 52,424 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.96.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,831.77). Insiders have purchased 126,788 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,451 over the last quarter.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

