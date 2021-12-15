UMA Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. UMA has a total market cap of $598.08 million and $52.95 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $9.27 or 0.00018913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00207669 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,434,180 coins and its circulating supply is 64,551,529 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

