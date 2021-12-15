Unido EP Market Capitalization Hits $7.03 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

