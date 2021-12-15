uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. 11,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.