Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and $29,005.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $103,916.51 or 2.11944671 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

