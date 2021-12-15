United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Michael S. Funk Sells 20,404 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UNFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 654,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

