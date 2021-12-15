United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Announces $0.36 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

