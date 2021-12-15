UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $483.04. The company has a market cap of $454.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

