Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 38,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,717 call options.

UNIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

