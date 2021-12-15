Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

UBX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 698,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.14. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

