Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Universal Insurance worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 10.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 59.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

