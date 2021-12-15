UNUS SED LEO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00007262 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $3.04 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00308475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

