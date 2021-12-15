UREEQA (URQA) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $25,817.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07953585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.97 or 1.00090393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.