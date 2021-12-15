USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $4.28 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

