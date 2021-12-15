USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $194.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.73 or 0.08163830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.56 or 0.99831823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

