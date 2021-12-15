USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE HUGS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. USHG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

