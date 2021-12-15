Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 5,526 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $89,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 707,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,062. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

