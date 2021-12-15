Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.82. Uxin shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 17,378 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.32.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
