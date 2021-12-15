Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.82. Uxin shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 17,378 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,479,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

