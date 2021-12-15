v.systems (VSYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.88 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. v.systems has a market cap of $44.37 million and $2.88 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About v.systems
v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,364,183,817 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,575,353 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.
v.systems Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.
