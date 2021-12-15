Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Sells $615,702.60 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTN traded down $13.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,210. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 641.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.38.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

