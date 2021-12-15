Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the November 15th total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
VOYJF stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
