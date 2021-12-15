VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,579,858 shares.The stock last traded at $38.40 and had previously closed at $39.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 79,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $715,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $418,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

