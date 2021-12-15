Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Adviser Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $74,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG remained flat at $$168.22 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

