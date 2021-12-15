Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

