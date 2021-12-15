Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,434,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. 68,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

