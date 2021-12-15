Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

