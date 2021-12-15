Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.38. Approximately 5,603,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,373,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.