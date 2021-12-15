Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.95 and last traded at $67.02. Approximately 663,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 941,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.