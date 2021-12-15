Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.10 and last traded at $88.47. 195,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 167,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

