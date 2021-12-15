Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.68% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $338,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.