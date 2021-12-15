Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.39 and last traded at $106.65. 1,166,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 963,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.