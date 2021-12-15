Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.16 and last traded at $90.88. Approximately 1,918,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,392,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

