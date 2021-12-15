Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Shares Down 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.05 and last traded at $213.30. 77,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 56,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.91.

