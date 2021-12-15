Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.48 and last traded at $86.85. 2,512,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 940,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96.

