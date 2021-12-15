Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $140.55 and last traded at $140.78. Approximately 44,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 62,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.