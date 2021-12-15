Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.07 and last traded at $210.24. 37,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 20,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89.

