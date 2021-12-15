Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 3,942,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,205,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.