Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 462,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,522,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,101,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after buying an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 504.8% in the third quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,663. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

