Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 19,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,061. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

