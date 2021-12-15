Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.69 and last traded at $62.94. Approximately 3,211,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,067,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.