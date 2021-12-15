Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Truepoint Inc.’s Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 18.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $361,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,899. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

