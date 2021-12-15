Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

