Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.