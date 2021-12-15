Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,212,066,356 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 44.75 and a current ratio of 47.63.

About Vela Technologies (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

