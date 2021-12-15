Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Critical Contrast

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amdocs and Venus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $90.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.26 $688.37 million $5.30 13.96 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Amdocs beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

