Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 55.8% in November

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Portaro bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,960. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Venus Concept by 485.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

